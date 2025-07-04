TMC leader shot at in Bengal's Cooch Behar, BJP MLA Sukumar Roy's son held

West Bengal: A leader from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC party was shot in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Friday. BJP MLA from Cooch Behar (Uttar) Sukumar Roy's son and his driver have been arrested in connection with the incident, a police officer said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has alleged that BJP was behind the attack.

An FIR has also been lodged against four people, said the police, reported PTI.

TMC leader injured The TMC leader — Raju Dey — from the Cooch Behar Block 2 Panchayat Samity, suffered injuries in the attack near Jhinaidanga area around 11 pm on Thursday, said police officials.

"The bullet struck Dey’s right shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital by party workers, and his condition is stated to be stable,” the officer said.

The miscreants arrived in a black car and fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, which has since been impounded, added officials.

The black car is registered under the name of BJP MLA Sukumar Roy. Witnesses reportedly saw the MLA's son inside the car during the incident.

Authorities said the investigation is still underway.

‘…shot in cold blood' – TMC blames BJP Following the attack, TMC took to the social media account on X, alleging that BJP was behind the attack.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha results from Bengal made it clear that @BJP4India was rapidly losing ground in Cooch Behar. Now that the district has slipped from their iron-fisted grasp, they've returned to what they do best: unleashing BRUTE, MINDLESS VIOLENCE," the TMC said in a post on X.

“Our Panchayat Samiti worker from Jhinaidanga was shot in cold blood. CCTV footage confirms the involvement of @BJP4Bengal MLA Sukumar Roy’s son, flanked by their usual gang of armed goons,” it said.

The TMC further called the BJP as “Bangla Jalao Party” which loosely translates to “Burn Bengal Party.”

TMC's post on X

The saffron party rubbished the charges claiming that the attack was a "pre-planned conspiracy" of the TMC.