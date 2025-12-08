TMC MP objects to PM Modi calling Vande Mataram composer Bankim Chandra ‘Da’ instead of ‘Babu’. Here’s his reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday initiated a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ – marking its 150th anniversary.

During his remarks, PM Modi, at one occasion, referred to the song’s composer, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, as ‘Bankim Da.’ This reference, however, drew an immediate objection from Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Saugata Roy, who said the PM should use ‘Bankim Babu’ instead.

PM Modi was quick to respond. He said, “I will say Bankim Babu. Thank you, I respect your sentiments,” before joking, “Can I call you dada, or is that also an issue?”

Advertisement

Da Vs Babu in Lok Sabha ‘Da’ is the short form of ‘dada’, meaning elder brother, used informally for someone older, familiar, or respected in a friendly way. Calling someone ‘Bankim Da’ feels friendly and familiar.

‘Babu’, on the other hand, is formal and respectful and historically used for educated, respected gentlemen. At times, it is referred to as a sarcastic reference to the colonial-era intellectual Bangalis who attempted to ‘adapt’ to British culture, earning the reputation of aspiring to the so-called Babu culture.

What did PM Modi say? During his speech, PM Modi said, following the 1857 uprising, the British utilised Bengal as a testing ground for their divisive “divide and rule” strategy, believing that weakening Bengal would ultimately weaken the entire nation.

Advertisement

Can I call you dada, or is that also an issue?

He also referred to the 1905 Partition of Bengal. PM Modi said 'Vande Mataram’ became the unifying slogan for Bengal and later inspired the Swadeshi movement, even as the British banned the song and penalised those who sang or published it.

Also Read | PM Modi to initiate debate on Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha today

“Bengal was partitioned but the Swadeshi movement picked up. Vande Mataram resonated across the country. Bankim created a bhaav vishwa through his song. The British banned Vande Mataram. Singing or publishing, or even uttering the words Vande Mataram, could result in punishment,” PM Modi said, opening the debate on the 150th anniversary of the Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Advertisement

Key Takeaways The choice of terms in addressing historical figures reflects cultural and political sensitivities.

PM Modi's remarks connect historical events to contemporary identity discussions in India.

The debate underscores the ongoing impact of colonial legacies on modern Indian society.