TMC MP Saket Gokhale issues public apology to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri over 2021 posts - 'I sincerely regret'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale on 10 June apologised to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri for having put out a series of tweets against her in 2021.

The TMC Rajya Sabha member, in a post on X, clarified that his ‘tweets’ contained wrong and unverified allegations in relation to the purchase of property by Ambassador Puri abroad.

"I unconditionally apologise for having put out a series of tweets against Amb. Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri on 13th and 23rd June 2021, which tweets contained wrong and unverified allegations in relation to the purchase of property by Ambassador Puri abroad, which I sincerely regret," the Rajya Sabha member said.

The aplogy came after the Delhi High Court issued a notice to Gokhale, directing him to explain why he should not face civil imprisonment for failing to apologise to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri over defamatory social media posts.

Compliance of HC Order Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora presided over the hearing of an execution petition filed by Lakshmi Puri, seeking enforcement of the final judgment and decree dated July 1, 2024.

Puri had filed the defamation suit before the court in response to tweets made by Gokhale in June 2021 making reckless and false allegations about her financial affairs in the context of an apartment that she owned in Geneva.

Gokhale had in the series of posts on X (then twitter) questioned how Puri could have bought a house for 1.6 million Swiss Franc in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2006 with her then income.

Puri said these posts tarnished her goodwill and reputation.

The court ruling had mandated Gokhale to pay ₹50 lakh in damages within eight weeks and publish a public apology both in a newspaper and on his X (formerly Twitter) account within four weeks.

On April 24, 2025, the High Court had ordered the attachment of Gokhale's salary, amounting to ₹1,90,000 per month, until the full decretal sum of ₹50 lakh was realised.

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, representing Lakshmi Puri, highlighted that a coordinate bench hearing a contempt petition had, on May 9, 2025, directed Gokhale to issue the apology within two weeks as per the decree. Singh pointed out that this directive had neither been disclosed to the current Court nor challenged through an appeal, and more significantly, it had not been complied with.

After hearing submissions from both sides, including arguments from Gokhale's Counsel, Naman Joshi, the Court noted that the Judgment Debtor appeared to be disregarding its directives and judicial process. The Court observed that despite granting additional time for compliance, Gokhale had failed to adhere to the decree dated July 1, 2024, as well as the subsequent order issued on May 9, 2025.

In response, the Court issued a show-cause notice to Gokhale, requiring him to explain why he should not be sent to civil imprisonment. The Court further directed him to file a reply within a week.

Lakshmi Puri was represented by Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, briefed by Karanjawala & Company.