To Battle New Threats, Spy Agencies to Share More Intelligence With Pvt Sector
Summary
- Pandemics, cyberattacks and supply-chain disruptions are pushing government to work more with outside groups
U.S. spy agencies will share more intelligence with U.S. companies, nongovernmental organizations and academia under a new strategy released this week that acknowledges concerns over new threats, such as another pandemic and increasing cyberattacks.
