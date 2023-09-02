To Pay for Weight Loss Drugs, Some Take Second Jobs, Ring Up Credit-Card Debts
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Sep 2023, 12:37 AM IST
Summary
- Some people pay more than $10,000 a year out of pocket for Ozempic and Mounjaro
Each month Tina Marie Porter pays about $1,000 out of pocket for Mounjaro. To make up for the extra monthly expense, the 49-year-old director of operations takes on more assignments and seeks odd jobs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less