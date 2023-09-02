To Pay for Weight Loss Drugs, Some Take Second Jobs, Ring Up Credit-Card Debts

Each month Tina Marie Porter pays about $1,000 out of pocket for Mounjaro. To make up for the extra monthly expense, the 49-year-old director of operations takes on more assignments and seeks odd jobs.

Porter belongs to a growing population of people taking extra measures to cover the full or almost-full price of popular drugs used for weight loss, after their insurance denied them coverage.

“It is life changing," said Porter, 49, of Kansas City, Mo. “But I shouldn’t have to pay because my insurance won’t cover it. It is making me healthier. It makes no sense."

Across the country, some consumers are paying $10,000 a year or more to get popular drugs from Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk. Patients report taking on second jobs, racking up credit cards and cutting back on travel or family expenses to afford Lilly’s Mounjaro, a diabetes drug being used off-label for weight loss. They are also self paying for off-label use of Novo’s diabetes drug, Ozempic, and sister drug Wegovy, which is approved for weight loss.

The willingness of consumers to pay thousands of dollars of their own money underscores the public’s appetite for more effective weight-loss medications, especially for people who have long struggled with obesity. The injectable medications can result in patients losing roughly more than 15% of their body weight.

Consumers are paying significant sums out of pocket in large part because insurers are denying coverage for weight loss. In addition, the drugmakers are charging the full list price of a drug instead of offering any of the discounts they give to health plans.

Insurers may deny coverage of weight-loss drugs or drugs that are used off-label for weight loss.

Lilly and Novo didn’t comment on why they charge people list prices for their products when coverage is denied.

In Pittsburgh, Jordan Jones said she felt optimistic about her weight struggles when she heard about Ozempic. Then she found out her insurer wouldn’t cover the medication for off-label use.

Her boyfriend is now working 12-hour shifts four days a week to pay for her $800 monthly supply. The couple is also cutting back on eating out, gas, groceries and alcohol, she said.

“You would think it would be covered as preventive care," said the 30-year-oldwho sells internet technology solutions. “I am lucky I can afford it out of pocket. I recognize my privilege. People want to feel healthy and they’ll get it any way they can."

Jordan reduces part of her cost with a savings card from SingleCare, a prescription discount program.

Savings programs can offer some help to patients, if they qualify.

Lilly had a savings program to help eligible, commercially insured adults with a diabetes diagnosis obtain Mounjaro if their insurance didn’t cover the medication. That program expired June 30. Patients with commercial insurance who don’t have coverage for Mounjaro might be able to re-enroll in an amended version of the program.

Lilly is hoping to get FDA approval of the drug for weight loss by the end of the year.

Novo also offers a coupon for patients who don’t have insurance coverage for Wegovy or who pay cash for prescriptions, with savings of $500 off full retail price. The company, however, doesn’t offer discounts for Ozempic for off-label use.

Even when patients get discounts, they often still have hundreds to pay out of pocket.

Many commercial health plans and federal programs such as Medicare won’t cover the drugs in part because they are viewed as lifestyle medications rather than lifesaving medications that treat the chronic disease of obesity.

Only 43% of health-plan sponsors cover FDA-approved weight-loss drugs, according to a June report by Pharmaceutical Strategies Group, a pharmacy intelligence and technology company.

Federal statute excludes coverage of anti-obesity medications in traditional Medicare, putting them largely out of reach for many of the roughly 65 million people on the program. Almost 42% of people ages 60 and older are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Drugmakers are lobbying Congress to change the 20-year statute that bars Medicare from covering weight-loss medication. A bipartisan group of lawmakers in July reintroduced the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act that would enable coverage.

Nicole Ferreira, a spokeswoman for Novo Nordisk, said Congress created the Medicare Part D drug benefit in 2003 when the medical community’s understanding of obesity was in its infancy. Science has advanced since then, she said.

For Barbara Clements, 70, of Orlando, Fla., the lack of coverage from Medicare is costing her about $1,000 a month for her Mounjaro prescription. The retired small-business owner says the cost is more than her monthly Social Security check. She and her wife clip coupons, ask for senior rates, and take buses instead of cabs.

“It is an investment because in the long run it will save me money and it will save Medicare money by improving the quality of my life," she said. “But I resent it. I see other people getting it covered and people selling it on the black market."

New research shows the medications have other health benefits. Wegovy cut the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke by 20%, in a study of people who are obese or overweight.

Lower-income people who have higher risks for obesity might be left behind because they can’t as easily afford to pay out of pocket. Medicaid, a program for low-income and disabled Americans, covers some of the newer weight-loss drugs in only about a dozen states, including Pennsylvania and California.

States have the option, but aren’t required to cover anti-obesity medication, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The Social Security Act as it applies to the Medicaid program says that states may exclude or restrict coverage of drugs used for weight loss.