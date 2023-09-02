To Pay for Weight Loss Drugs, Some Take Second Jobs, Ring Up Credit-Card Debts

Across the country, some consumers are paying $10,000 a year or more to get popular drugs from Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk. Patients report taking on second jobs, racking up credit cards and cutting back on travel or family expenses to afford Lilly’s Mounjaro, a diabetes drug being used off-label for weight loss. They are also self paying for off-label use of Novo’s diabetes drug, Ozempic, and sister drug Wegovy, which is approved for weight loss.

