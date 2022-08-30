To prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’, Jharkhand shifts MLAs to Chhattisgarh2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 04:36 PM IST
- Jharkhand is shifting its MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent the alleged 'poaching attempts by the BJP', sources have said
Listen to this article
Jharkhand, which is allegedly in a political crisis, is now shifting all the MLAs of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to Chhattisgarh, sources have told news agency PTI. UPA MLAs have left Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence in buses for Ranchi airport to be shifted to Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Why is this being done? To prevent the BJP's alleged attempt to poach its MLAs.