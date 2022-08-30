To prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’, Jharkhand shifts MLAs to Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand, which is allegedly in a political crisis, is now shifting all the MLAs of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to Chhattisgarh, sources have told news agency PTI. UPA MLAs have left Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence in buses for Ranchi airport to be shifted to Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Why is this being done? To prevent the BJP's alleged attempt to poach its MLAs.

