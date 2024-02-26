To Solve the Plastics Crisis, We Need to Calm Down About Plastics
It’s easy to feel that any action is futile. But consumers and producers can make a real difference by recycling more and adopting lighter-weight material.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- How to deal with the waste generated by the half-billion metric tons of plastic manufactured each year? One approach is to consume fewer polymers, recycle them more, and stop the rest from getting into the natural environment. Another is to declare the whole process a scam, and hope the problem will somehow go away of its own accord.