Children in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and TN using tobacco as early as seven years
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 26 Oct 2025, 05:39 pm IST
Summary
In response, the government is launching a major enforcement drive to strictly implement Cotpa and the e-cigarette ban across states.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: In what has sounded warning bells among Indian public policy makers, the Union government has been getting reports of children in some states starting to use tobacco as early as seven years of age, according to a senior government official and documents reviewed by Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story