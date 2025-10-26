Tobacco kills half its users prematurely. In India, nearly 3,600 people die every day due to tobacco use. Mortality from tobacco in India is estimated at upwards of 1.3 million, with one million deaths attributed to smoking and the rest to smokeless tobacco use. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), tobacco use increases the risk of stroke by 78%, ischemic heart disease by 85.2%, and raises the chances of contracting tuberculosis and acute myocardial infarction. It is also responsible for 43% of oesophageal cancer, apart from increasing the probability of having oral and lung cancer.