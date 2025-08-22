Tobey Maguire’s iconic ‘Spider-Man 2’ suit goes up for auction, expected to fetch over $100,000

The iconic red-and-blue suit worn by Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man 2’ is set to go under the hammer, with bidding expected to reach upwards of $100,000 (approx. £78,000).

The auction, announced on Thursday, is scheduled for September 4, and has already stirred excitement among collectors and film fans.

Tobey's Maguire's ‘Spider-Man 2' suit set to be auctioned The starting bid for the suit is $50,000, but estimates suggest it could fetch between $100,000 and $200,000, given its historical and pop culture value.

The costume, created by Frontline Design and James Acheson — an Academy Award-winning costume designer — was specially made for Spider-Man 2, released in June 2004.

This version of the Spider-Man suit features a darker blue tone, a more defined muscular shape, slightly smaller eye lenses, and a larger chest emblem. It is made from a red and dark blue stretch spandex bodysuit with integrated boots, and includes hidden zippers for ease of wear.

According to PropStore Auction, which is handling the sale, some parts of the suit were damaged during filming but have since been repaired.

More about Tobey's ‘Spider-Man’ films The suit was worn by Maguire in ‘Spider-Man 2’, the critically acclaimed sequel to ‘Spider-Man’ (2002), and also featured in scenes from ‘Spider-Man 3’.

In ‘Spider-Man 2’, directed by Sam Raimi, Peter Parker faces both emotional turmoil and new threats, including the emergence of Dr Otto Octavius, or Doc Ock, played by Alfred Molina. The film, which explores Peter's struggle with identity, duty, and loss, is widely regarded as one of the strongest superhero films ever made, earning a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Maguire’s portrayal of Spider-Man set the stage for future versions of the character. Since his trilogy, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have taken up the mantle, with Holland currently leading the Marvel-Sony collaboration. A fourth film in that series, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is scheduled for release in 2026.

