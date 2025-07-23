Live Updates

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rain lashes Delhi and Mumbai today; IMD issues Red and Orange alerts

  • Weather Today LIVE Updates: IMD issues orange alert for very heavy rains on 23 July in Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Goa; red alert in Delhi. Parts of Jammu and Kashmir faces flash flood warnings. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Livemint
Updated23 Jul 2025, 10:14 AM IST
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Mumbai and Delhi brace for heavy rainfall today as IMD issues Orange Alert for Maharashtra and Red Alert for Delhi-NCR
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Mumbai and Delhi brace for heavy rainfall today as IMD issues Orange Alert for Maharashtra and Red Alert for Delhi-NCR(AFP)

Weather Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across key regions including Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and Goa, specifically for 23 July. Additionally, a flash flood warning remains active in parts of Jammu and Kashmir as relentless rains continue to batter the area. 

IMD ISSUES ORANGE ALERT FOR 23 July

The Met Dept has issued Orange alert for the following districts for 23 July

Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, J Bhupalpally, Bijapur, Mulugu, Kothagudem, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, Muzzafaraabad, Leh, Bandipora, Kupwara, Baeamulla, Poonch, Budgam, Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Kathua, Udhamopur, Samba, Kulgam, Rajouri, Mirpur and Kishtwar.

ALSO READ: IMD warns of heavy rainfall: ORANGE ALERT in Mumbai, Pune; flash flood warning in Jammu

RED ALERT IN DELHI FOR 23 JULY

Delhi-NCR experienced another bout of heavy rain on Wednesday, following a night of downpours that left many areas waterlogged, including around the IGI Airport, though flights remained unaffected. 

The IMD issued a red alert for northeast and southeast Delhi and warned of more moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds across the region. Traffic congestion was reported in South Delhi, ITO, and Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.

ALSO READ: Heavy showers in different parts of national capital cause waterlogging

ORANGE ALERT IN MAHARASHTRA FOR 23 JULY

The IMD has issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in the following districts for 23 July

Mumbai Suburban, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Buldhana, Akola, Raigad, and Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur.

The IMD has also issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in North and South Goa.

Stay updated with the latest IMD weather forecasts and detailed district-wise rainfall updates for Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, and Jammu.

Follow updates here:
23 Jul 2025, 10:14 AM IST

Weather Today LIVE Updates: IMD prediction for west India

  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over the Konkan and Goa, and ghat areas of madhya Maharashtra, from July 23-28.
  • Heavy rainfall is expected over Marathawada on July 26;
  • Heavy rains predicted in Gujarat from July 26-28.
23 Jul 2025, 09:59 AM IST

Weather Today LIVE Updates: When and where to expect rainfall?

According to the IMD:

  • Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, and Mahe, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu from July 23-28;
  • And in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, from July 23-26;
  • While isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Telangana on July 23;
  • And Kerala from July 25-27. 
23 Jul 2025, 09:56 AM IST

Weather Today LIVE Updates: What has IMD predicted for Delhi?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the national capital for today, according to a PTI report.

“Generally cloudy Sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 22nd and 23rd July 2025, and light rain is likely thereafter,” the IMD stated.

23 Jul 2025, 09:28 AM IST

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Red alert issued as rain pounds Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR residents woke up to a fresh spell of rain on Wednesday, with the weather department predicting light to moderate showers for the national capital throughout the week. The IMD issued a red alert for heavy rains in northeast and southeast Delhi.

23 Jul 2025, 09:28 AM IST

Weather Today LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 23 July

Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, J Bhupalpally, Bijapur, Mulugu, Kothagudem, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, Muzzafaraabad, Leh, Bandipora, Kupwara, Baeamulla, Poonch, Budgam, Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Kathua, Udhamopur, Samba, Kulgam, Rajouri, Mirpur and Kishtwar.

23 Jul 2025, 09:28 AM IST

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Update for 23 July

IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers at most places in the districts of North Konkan. 

Light to Moderate rain or Thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places in districts of Marathwada. 

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa. 

Light to Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at many places in districts of Madhya Maharashtra.

23 Jul 2025, 09:28 AM IST

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Orange Alert in Mumbai, Pune

The IMD has issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in the following districts for 23 July

Mumbai Suburban, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Buldhana, Akola, Raigad, and Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur.

The IMD has also issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in North and South Goa.

23 Jul 2025, 09:28 AM IST

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Relief For Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dry to moderate weather conditions across Himachal Pradesh till July 26, with a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely to begin on July 27, primarily affecting mid and low-hill districts, as per the latest update by IMD Senior Scientist Shobhit Katiyar.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsWeather Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rain lashes Delhi and Mumbai today; IMD issues Red and Orange alerts
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.