Weather Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rain lashes Delhi and Mumbai today; IMD issues Red and Orange alerts

Weather Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across key regions including Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and Goa, specifically for 23 July. Additionally, a flash flood warning remains active in parts of Jammu and Kashmir as relentless rains continue to batter the area.
IMD ISSUES ORANGE ALERT FOR 23 July
The Met Dept has issued Orange alert for the following districts for 23 July
Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, J Bhupalpally, Bijapur, Mulugu, Kothagudem, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, Muzzafaraabad, Leh, Bandipora, Kupwara, Baeamulla, Poonch, Budgam, Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Kathua, Udhamopur, Samba, Kulgam, Rajouri, Mirpur and Kishtwar.
RED ALERT IN DELHI FOR 23 JULY
Delhi-NCR experienced another bout of heavy rain on Wednesday, following a night of downpours that left many areas waterlogged, including around the IGI Airport, though flights remained unaffected.
The IMD issued a red alert for northeast and southeast Delhi and warned of more moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds across the region. Traffic congestion was reported in South Delhi, ITO, and Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.
ORANGE ALERT IN MAHARASHTRA FOR 23 JULY
The IMD has issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in the following districts for 23 July
Mumbai Suburban, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Buldhana, Akola, Raigad, and Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur.
The IMD has also issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in North and South Goa.
According to the IMD:
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the national capital for today, according to a PTI report.
“Generally cloudy Sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 22nd and 23rd July 2025, and light rain is likely thereafter,” the IMD stated.
Delhi-NCR residents woke up to a fresh spell of rain on Wednesday, with the weather department predicting light to moderate showers for the national capital throughout the week. The IMD issued a red alert for heavy rains in northeast and southeast Delhi.