Weather Today LIVE Updates: Heavy rain lashes Delhi and Mumbai today; IMD issues Red and Orange alerts

Weather Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across key regions including Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and Goa, specifically for 23 July. Additionally, a flash flood warning remains active in parts of Jammu and Kashmir as relentless rains continue to batter the area.

IMD ISSUES ORANGE ALERT FOR 23 July

The Met Dept has issued Orange alert for the following districts for 23 July

Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, J Bhupalpally, Bijapur, Mulugu, Kothagudem, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, Muzzafaraabad, Leh, Bandipora, Kupwara, Baeamulla, Poonch, Budgam, Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Kathua, Udhamopur, Samba, Kulgam, Rajouri, Mirpur and Kishtwar.

RED ALERT IN DELHI FOR 23 JULY

Delhi-NCR experienced another bout of heavy rain on Wednesday, following a night of downpours that left many areas waterlogged, including around the IGI Airport, though flights remained unaffected.

The IMD issued a red alert for northeast and southeast Delhi and warned of more moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds across the region. Traffic congestion was reported in South Delhi, ITO, and Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.

ORANGE ALERT IN MAHARASHTRA FOR 23 JULY

The IMD has issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in the following districts for 23 July

Mumbai Suburban, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Buldhana, Akola, Raigad, and Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur.

The IMD has also issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in North and South Goa.

Stay updated with the latest IMD weather forecasts and detailed district-wise rainfall updates for Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, and Jammu.