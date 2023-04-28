Today's Watchlist: Ultratech Cement, SBI Card, L&T Finance Q4 results1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 07:09 AM IST
- Several notable companies that are set to announce their earnings, include L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Atul Ltd., and Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Major companies like SBI Card, L&T Finance, and Ultratech Cement Ltd. are set to disclose their financial results for the quarter that concluded on March 31, 2023, on Friday.
