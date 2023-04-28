Major companies like SBI Card, L&T Finance, and Ultratech Cement Ltd. are set to disclose their financial results for the quarter that concluded on March 31, 2023, on Friday.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., a credit card subsidiary of State Bank of India, is expected to release its financial results for the March quarter of fiscal year 2023. As per Bloomberg data, the company's revenue and net profit for the quarter are projected to be ₹3,269.95 crore and ₹562.30 crore, respectively.

On Thursday, SBI Cards shares closed 0.88% higher at ₹783 on NSE.

Several notable companies that are set to announce their earnings, include L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Atul Ltd., and Vedant Fashions Ltd.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra missed street's estimates as the company's bottom-line recorded a double-digit decline in the fourth quarter of FY23. The company posted a consolidated PAT of ₹1,117.7 crore in Q4FY23, declining by 25.8% YoY and 13.8% QoQ.

Tech Mahindra's profitability took a hit owing to higher expenses and cut in clients spending due to challenging macro conditions.

According to estimates from analysts tracked by Bloomberg, Ultratech Cement Ltd is anticipated to report a revenue of ₹18,498.85 crore and a net profit of ₹1,792.19 crore for the reviewed quarter.