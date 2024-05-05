Togo’s Initial Vote Count Shows Family Dynasty on Track to Extend 57-Year Rule
(Bloomberg) -- Togo’s ruling party opened up a commanding lead as the vote count from this week’s parliamentary vote passed the half-way mark, setting the stage for the family dynasty of President Faure Gnassingbé to extend its 57-year rule of the West African nation.