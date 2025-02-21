Highway tolls burning a hole in your pocket? The government has a plan

While private concessionaires have not officially been consulted on the proposal, industry estimates suggest that if annual toll collections are taken at ₹60,000 crore, the private vehicle share—about 26%—would amount to roughly ₹15,600 crore. A uniform 10% discount across all stretches would cost the government around ₹1,560 crore in compensation to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or private operators. The financial impact would be lower if discounts are restricted to select highway sections.