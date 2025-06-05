Tom Felton to star in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway—16 years after final film in the series

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films, is set to reprise his iconic role — but this time on stage. The 37-year-old actor announced on Today show (June 5) that he will make his Broadway debut this fall, taking on the role of an adult Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at New York City’s Lyric Theatre.

The date of the announcement also held special meaning for fans: June 5 is Draco Malfoy's birthday in the Harry Potter universe, making it a fitting occasion for Felton’s return.

First movie actor to join stage play Felton’s casting marks a milestone for the stage production. He will be the first actor from the original Harry Potter film series to appear in Cursed Child, which opened on Broadway in 2018.

“It’s very much a pinch-me situation,” Felton said on Today. “I keep thinking I’m dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now I get to step back into his shoes — as a father this time, in a new story.”

From son to father: A new Draco Set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Cursed Child explores the lives of the next generation of wizards, including Draco’s son, Scorpius. Felton acknowledged the emotional and creative challenges of returning to the character he played throughout his childhood.

“The play is such an independent story from the Potter films,” he said. “Now we’re no longer children. We actually are the parents. So as much as it is reprising an old role for me, it’s very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory. I know him quite well as a kid. I don’t know him that well as an adult. So that’s the exciting challenge ahead for me.”

An emotional transformation Felton shared that the transformation back into Draco, especially donning the character’s signature look, stirred unexpected emotions.

“It’s very, very easy to get emotional,” he said. “When they put my blond wig on for the theater production, I just immediately cried. It was just sort of like a blast from the past. It was something that I never thought I’d see again.”

Performance run and details Felton will take over the role of Draco Malfoy from Aaron Bartz and will appear in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from November 11, 2025, through March 22, 2026.

The Broadway play, written by Jack Thorne and based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Thorne, and director John Tiffany, has been revised from its original two-part format into a single performance lasting under three hours.