Several cities in northern India are experiencing severe to very poor air quality. Bharatpur in Rajasthan is the most polluted city, followed by Churu and Dholpur

Major cities across northern states of India have been battling the problem of pollution for the past few weeks with toxic haze blanketing the cities. These polluted cities include the national capital, Delhi, and the financial capital, Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the list of the top 10 most polluted cities with the worst air quality as of 6:30 am, 6 are in Rajasthan while Delhi, the national capital ranks sixth today. Among the top 10 polluted cities, one was in Punjab, one was in Bihar, and one in Haryana.

Also read: Delhi pollution news: RML Hospital to open special pollution OPD; Check timings and other details here According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data of 242 cities on November 14, 2 cities registered ‘severe’ air quality, 32 cities registered ‘very poor’ air quality, 64 cities registered ‘poor’ air quality, 106 cities registered ‘moderate’ air quality while only 40 cities among 242 were in the ‘satisfactory’ to ‘good’ range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to real-time data from the CPCB, Bharatpur in Rajasthan holds the title of being the most polluted city today with an AQI of 405 at 6:30 am. It is closely followed by Churu and Dholpur, both of whom recorded an AQI of 404 and are in Rajasthan. All of these top three most polluted cities registered ‘severe’ air quality today.

Also read: Delhi air quality LIVE Updates: AQI reaches in ‘severe’ category; pollution monitoring centres shut in Noida, Faridabad Other cities across India that are the most polluted with the worst air quality fell in the ' very poor' category today. These cities include Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan whose AQI stood at 397, Hanumangarh in Rajasthan whose AQI stood at 392, Delhi whose AQI stood at 386, Bathinda in Punjab whose AQI stood at 379, Begusarai in Bihar whose AQI stood at 378, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan whose AQI stood at 374, Narnaul in Haryana whose AQI stood at 371, Siwan in Bihar whose AQI stood at 370, Kaithal in Haryana whose AQI stood at 367, Fatehabad in Haryana whose AQI stood at366, Faridabad in Haryana whose AQI stood at 365, Bhagpat in Uttar Pradesh whose AQI stood at 357 and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh whose AQI stood at 356.

Also read: Delhi air pollution: A look at benefits, disadvantages, and cost of artificial rains | All you need to know According to Central Pollution Control Board data ‘Severe’ to ‘very poor’ air quality was registered across various cities in the Indo-Gangetic plain in the past few weeks which improved just before Diwali due to Western disturbances. Stubble burning in this region has been the main contributor to the rising pollution levels followed by vehicular emissions. The problem of pollution was further aggravated by falling temperatures and low wind speed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Delhi air quality row: NDMC doubles parking fees in a bid to promote public transport usage The air quality across Indian cities has been worsening for the past two weeks. This trend witnessed an uptick following the festival of Diwali which saw the bursting of firecrackers. Emissions and fumes from these crackers caused pollution levels to rise across various states.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.