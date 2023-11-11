Top 10 most polluted cities in India: Patna tops the chart with 544 AQI. Where does your city stand?
Delhi's pollution level drops after light rainfall, prompting postponement of odd-even car rationing scheme.
Many Indian states are witnessing worsening air quality. After several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Friday, the pollution level has dropped in the national capital. The rain which brought a major relief from hazardous air lingering over the national capital for two weeks has prompted the Delhi government to postpone the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.