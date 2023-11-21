Major cities across northern states of India that lie in the Indo-Gangetic plain have been battling the problem of pollution for the past few weeks with toxic haze blanketing the cities and recording ‘severe’ air quality. These polluted cities include the national capital, Delhi; the financial capital, Mumbai; Agra and many more cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the list of the top 10 most polluted cities with the worst air quality as of 8:30 am, 6 cities are from Rajasthan, one in each state of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana also including the national capital, Delhi.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data of 242 cities on November 20, 2 cities registered 'severe' air quality, 18 cities registered 'very poor' air quality, 53 cities registered 'poor' air quality, 83 cities registered 'moderate' air quality while only 83 cities among 242 were in the 'satisfactory' to 'good' range.

According to CPCB data, Bathinda in Punjab state is the most polluted city today whose AQI stood at 383 at 8:30 am which lies in the 'very poor' category. It is followed by Bikaner in Rajasthan whose AQI stood at 372.

Other cities across India with the worst air quality include Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan at 369, Dholpur in Rajasthan whose AQI stood at 368, Hanumangarh in Rajasthan whose AQI stood at 368, Bahadurgarh in Haryana whose AQI stood at 367, Churu in Rajasthan whose AQI stood at 366.

Delhi the national capital stood at eighth rank in the list of most polluted cities with an AQI of 364. It was followed by Tonk in Rajasthan whose AQI stood at 354. Meerut in Uttar Pradesh state whose AQI stood at 354 occupied tenth place in the list.

Moreover, other cities with very poor air quality are Sirsa in Haryana whose AQI stood at 348, Arrah in Bihar whose AQI stood at 348, Fatehabad in Haryana whose AQI stood at 342, Noida in Uttar Pradesh whose AQI stood at 340, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan whose AQI stood at 340, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh whose AQI stood at 339, Faridabad in Haryana whose AQI stood at 337, Sonipat in Haryana whose AQI stood at 332, Kota in Rajasthan whose AQI stood at 330, Bhagpat in Uttar Pradesh whose AQI stood at 329 and Rohtak in Haryana whose AQI stood at 321.

