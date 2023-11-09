Top 10 most polluted cities in India with worst air quality; Greater Noida on top; Delhi ranks 3
Top 10 most polluted cities in India: Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh holds the title of being the most polluted city, with an AQI reading of 473, and is followed closely by Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.
The air quality in Delhi has been in the 'severe' category since yesterday, November 8, following a marginal improvement in air quality on November 7 when “very poor" air quality was registered for several hours.
Delhi's worsening of the air quality can be attributed to stubble burning incidents after 28 October that have been instrumental in worsening of the air quality in the region along with vehicle emissions, industry pollution and construction work.
An AQI of over 400 is said to be 'severe' according to the CPCB and can lead to respiratory issues, seriously impacting those with existing diseases as well as healthy people.
Also read: Beyond stubble burning: Why is dealing with other 'consistent' sources of Delhi air pollution important
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai called a meeting of all the ministers of Delhi today at the Delhi Secretariat . According to a notice from the Office of the Environment Minister, Finance and Revenue Minister Atishi, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Social Welfare Minister Rajkumar Anand and Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain will be present in the meeting.
