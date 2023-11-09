Top 10 most polluted cities in India: Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh holds the title of being the most polluted city, with an AQI reading of 473, and is followed closely by Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.

The air quality in Delhi has been in the 'severe' category since yesterday, November 8, following a marginal improvement in air quality on November 7 when "very poor" air quality was registered for several hours.

Ahead of Diwali, meteorological conditions are likely to become slightly favourable with an increase in wind speed. Air quality is expected to deteriorate further following Diwali and with increased incidents of stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

Delhi's (AQI) stood at 420 at 8 am on November 9 as compared to 426 at 4 pm on November 8. The AQI map prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board showed clusters of orange dots, that indicate hazardous air quality, spread all across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

Of the 10 cities with the worst air quality as of 10 am, 7 were in Haryana, one was in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan. Five cities recorded a “severe" AQI, as compared to the air quality four a day ago. The national capital, Delhi, ranked third on the list with 24-hour average AQI of 423.

The number of stubble-burning incidents that are a key factor behind the pollution at this time of the year was recorded at 2,000 on November 8 in Punjab while 1,515 incidents were registered on November 7 which is a remarkable increase from the previous day.

According to real-time data from the CPCB, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh holds the title of being the most polluted city, with an AQI reading of 473. It is followed closely by Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, which has an AQI of 463.

Other cities also experiencing high levels of pollution include Delhi at 423, Faridabad in Haryana at 412, Sonipat in Haryana at 415, Murthal in Haryana at 415, Fatehabad in Haryana at 414, Jind in Haryana at 413, Kaithal in Haryana at 423, Manesar in Haryana at 396, Purnia in Bihar at 393 and Noida at 392.

Also read: Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Gopal Rai calls for meeting with all ministers today According to CPCB data of 242 cities in India recorded on November 8, seven cities registered severe air quality, 25 cities registered very poor air quality, 57 cities registered poor air quality, 79 cities registered moderate air quality while only 74 cities among 242 were in the satisfactory to good range.

Delhi's worsening of the air quality can be attributed to stubble burning incidents after 28 October that have been instrumental in worsening of the air quality in the region along with vehicle emissions, industry pollution and construction work.

An AQI of over 400 is said to be 'severe' according to the CPCB and can lead to respiratory issues, seriously impacting those with existing diseases as well as healthy people.

Also read: Beyond stubble burning: Why is dealing with other 'consistent' sources of Delhi air pollution important Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai called a meeting of all the ministers of Delhi today at the Delhi Secretariat . According to a notice from the Office of the Environment Minister, Finance and Revenue Minister Atishi, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Social Welfare Minister Rajkumar Anand and Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain will be present in the meeting.

