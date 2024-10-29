Diwali 2024: It is that time of the year when cities are lit up, and there is a slight chill in the air. With the winter approaching, days continue to grow shorter. But what has been growing is the level of pollution across cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the country's national capital, Delhi, may be the first guess in mind when it comes to the declining Air Quality Index (AQI), a glance at the list of top 10 polluted cities, today, October 29, reveals otherwise.

Top 10 polluted cities in India 1.Bhiwadi: This city in Rajasthan has overtaken Delhi in terms of air pollution today, October 29, according to AQI.in, a website that provides real-time AQI for cities across India. Bhiwadi recorded an AQI of 437, which is considered ‘hazardous’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2.Delhi: The National Capital has been waking up to ‘very poor’ category air quality for the past few weeks, gradually declining into the ‘severe’ AQI category. As of today, October 29, the average air quality was recorded at 318, ‘very poor quality’ in areas across Delhi.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Top 10 polluted cities

The other cities in the list recorded ‘unhealthy’ air quality, with AQIs ranging around 240 to 290: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Rohtak : 294

4. Mahesana : 287

5. Sonipat: 279 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Ghandinagar: 268

7. Sambhal: 260

8. Hapur: 251 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Bhiwani : 246

10. Bulandshahr : 240

Several reasons including vehicular pollution, stubble burning in states such as Punjab and Haryana, industrial pollution, construction activities, and changing meteorological conditions can be attributed to the rising air pollution in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Disclaimer: The AQI data has been sourced from AQI.in, on October 29, 11 am.)

Catch latest updates here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}