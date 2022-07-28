Top 10 richest business women of India: Check full list 11 Photos . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 05:57 PM IST Livemint Kotak Private Banking Hurun released the list of I... moreKotak Private Banking Hurun released the list of India's Leading Wealthy Women recently. Check the list of women who garnered maximum wealth through their dedication and commitment 1/11Owning a wealth of Rs. 84,330 crore Chairperson of HCL, Roshni Nadar Malhotra has retained her retained her top position in the list of Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women for the second consecutive year. HCL cracked a whopping deal worth Rs.13,740 crore under her leadership. (Bloomberg) 2/11List's second ranker has already created history with her company's highest opening IPO. Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar holds a net worth of Rs. 57,520 crore. She is wolrd's tenth richest self-made woman. (AFP) 3/11At third place in the list stands the founder and CEO of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. She enjoys a wealth of ₹29,030 crore. She has always been the reason behind the expansion of India's largest bio pharmaceutical company, Biocon. Recently the company has acquired Viatris Biosimilar business in the US for $3 billion. (Mint) 4/11The Leading Wealthy Women List 2021 has ranked Nilima Motaparti at fourth position. Owning a net worth of Rs. 28,18 crore, Nilima has managed every element of Divi's Laboratories Material Sourcing and Procurement, Corporate Finance, and Investor Relations (Divislabs) 5/11Radha Vembu is at the fifth place in the list. She owns a majority stake in Zoho Corporation. With a wealth of INR 26,260 crore, Radha handles all the company operations of Zoho and leads a team of 25 people and processes 45 products. 6/11Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV is ranked as the sixth wealthiest woman of India. She is the chairperson of Mumbai based global pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation. According to the list, her net worth, is INR 24,280 crore. She was also featured in the Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. (starsunfolded.com) 7/11With a net worth of INR 14,530 crore, Anu Aga of Thermax engineering firm holds seventh position in the list. For the world, Anu Aga must be one of the most successful businesswomen of India, however she loves to identify herself as an active philanthrophist. 8/11Anu Aga is accompanied with her daugher Meher Pudumjee in the seventh position of the list. She is the recent chairperson of Thermax Limited, which is an energy and environmental engineering firm. (Thermax) 9/11Co-founder of data streaming technology business Confluent, young and talented Neha Narkhede, is the eighth richest woman in the ranking. Holding a net worth of INR 13,380 crore, Neha has contributed heavily in building the company. In June 2021, Confluent rose 25% on the NASDAQ, reaching a market valuation of US$11.4 billion (INR 84,930 crore). 10/11At ninth rank, stands Vandana Lal, the Executive Director of India's one of the best testing labs, Dr Lal PathLabs. With a wealth of INR 6,810 crore, Vandana is a new entrant to the top ten List. Joining the company in 1983, Vandana is is also the head of Dr Lal PathLabs’ Research and Development department. 11/11Wife of late Raman Munjal, Renu Munjal holds tenth position in the Leading Wealthy Women List 2021. Her net worth is estimated to be INR 6,620 crore. Currently, Renu is the Managing Director of Hero FinCorp and the former Executive Director of Hero MotoCorp. (femina.com)