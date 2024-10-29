Hello User
Top 10 richest NRIs in 2024: Gopichand Hinduja, LN Mittal, Anil Aggarwal, and more | Check the full list

Top 10 richest NRIs in 2024: Gopichand Hinduja, LN Mittal, Anil Aggarwal, and more | Check the full list

Livemint

The Hurun India Rich List 2024 reveals 102 billionaire NRIs, with 79% being self-made. Most reside in the USA, followed by UAE and the UK. Gopichand Hinduja tops the list with 1,92,700 crore, highlighting NRIs' significant economic impact.

The Hurrun's list of richest NRI includes names like Gopichand Hinduja and Family, LN Mittal, Anil Agarwal, etc.

The non-residential Indians (NRIs) are playing a key role in the global economy as well as boosting investments in India in sectors like real estate, equities, etc. The number of NRI billionaires has increased to 102 in 2024, with Gopichand Hinduja & family of Hinduja and LN Mittal and family ranking in the top 10 list of richest NRIs.

According to Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gopichand Hinduja and Family is the richest NRI in the year, with a fortune of 1,92,700 crore. Here is the complete list of the top ten richest NRIs of 2024.

NameWealth (in crore)CityCompany
Gopichand Hinduja and Family1.92.700LondonHinduja
LN Mittal and Family1,60,900LondonArcelor Mittal
Anil Agarwal and Family1,11,400London Vedanta Resources
Shapoor Pallonji Mistry91,400MonacoShapoorji Pallonji
Jay Chaudhry88,600San JoseZscaler
Sri Prakash Lohia73,100LondonIndorama
Vivek Chaand Sehgal and Family 62,600DubaiSamvardhana Motherson International
Yusuf Ali MA55,500Abu DhabiLulu
Rakesh Gangwal and Family37,400MiamiInterglobe Aviation
Romesh T Wadhwani36,900Palo AltoSymphony Technology

There are a total of 102 billionaire NRIs. Impressively, 79% of them are self-made individuals, revealed Hurun India Rich List 2024. Most of them prefer to settle in USA. Other country's which attracted the interest of most of NRIs are UAE and the UK.

With a staggering wealth of 192,700 crore, Gopichand Hinduja and his family of the Hinduja Group are currently the wealthiest non-resident Indians (NRIs). Following close behind is Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, the steel tycoon, and his family, with a fortune of 160,900 crore, making them the wealthiest NRIs residing in the United Kingdom. Anil Agarwal and his family also hold a prominent position on the list, with a net worth of 111,400 crore.

Anil Agarwal, based in London, is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources and holds third place on the list. He is a significant name in the global mining and natural resources sector. Over his 70 years, Agarwal has made major contributions to the mining industry, helping to drive global growth in resources and energy.

