Top 5 news of the day: Taiwan earthquake, HC reserves order on Delhi CM arrest and more
The world's semiconductor-manufacturing hub, Taiwan, was hit by a massive earthquake of 7.2 magnitudes on the Richter Scale on Wednesday. The strong earthquake impacted the entire island with loss of lives and property damage. In India, Rahul Gandhi's nomination as Congress' Wayanad candidate for Lok Sabha fuelled controversy. In another burning political issue, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal found no relief from the court after Delhi HC reserved judgement in his plea challenging ED arrest and custody. As April 3 comes to an end, take a look at the top events that made headlines today.