Top 5 news of the day: Taiwan earthquake, HC reserves order on Delhi CM arrest and more

Top 5 news of the day: From Taiwan's massive earthquake to Delhi High Court's hearing of CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his ED arrest and remand, take a look at the top news of the day

The world's semiconductor-manufacturing hub, Taiwan, was hit by a massive earthquake of 7.2 magnitudes on the Richter Scale on Wednesday. The strong earthquake impacted the entire island with loss of lives and property damage. In India, Rahul Gandhi's nomination as Congress' Wayanad candidate for Lok Sabha fuelled controversy. In another burning political issue, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal found no relief from the court after Delhi HC reserved judgement in his plea challenging ED arrest and custody. As April 3 comes to an end, take a look at the top events that made headlines today.

Taiwan earthquake 

The island nation was struck by a massive earthquake of 7.2 magnitude on the Richter scale. After the quake, which left many high rises falling like a house of cards, a tsunami alert was issued for Taiwan, Japan and the Phillippines and evacuation advisories for citizens along the coastal regions. (Read full story)

IPL 2024

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) KKR vs DC began today after Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bat first against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

IPL DC vs KKR Live Updates

Both teams have played nearly 32 matches with each other at the IPL tournaments. Out of the total matches, Delhi won in 15 matches while KKR were undefeated in 16. (Read full story)

Lok Sabha 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed a nomination from Kerala's Wayanad seat. After filing the nomination he said that he, along with all INDIA members, will not rest until the battle to "preserve democracy" is won. (Read full story)

Soon after he filed his nomination, several BJP leaders attacked the Congress leader for fighting Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad instead of Amethi, which was known to be a stronghold of Gandhis before the massive victory of Smriti Irani. Targeting Rahul Gandhi, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar said that he shifted base to Wayanad "because of the heavy concentration of Muslims and Christians" in the Kerala constituency, but claimed, "he is in for a tough fight there too". (Read full story)

Delhi HC hearing of Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal didn't receive any relief from the court on Wednesday after the Delhi High Court reserved its order in the plea challenging Kejriwal's ED arrest and remand over his alleged involvement in the Delhi Liquor policy case. (Read full story)

Adani Power shares hit record high

Continuing its four-day gaining streak, Adani Power Ltd shares surged to an all-time high on Wednesday. The stock surged by 5 per cent, reaching a historic peak of 611.75 on the BSE, following an 18.4 per cent increase over the past four trading sessions. (Read full story)

Published: 03 Apr 2024, 07:26 PM IST
