The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday faced a series of setbacks after its AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural joined the Bharatiya Janata Party followed by Delhi High Court's refusal to interfere with arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal by ED in excise policy case. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut. As March 27 comes to an end, here are top 5 events that made headlines today.

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal from HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interefere on AAP supremo's plea challenging arrest by Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. The next hearing in the case will be on April 3. (Read full story)

RBI releases MPC schedule for FY 25

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday, released the monetary policy committee (MPC) schedule for financial year 2024-25 (FY 25). The first policy meeting for FY 25 will be conducted from April 3-5, 2024. Later, the RBI's rate-setting panel will then meet for its following policy meetings in June, August, October, December and Februrary 2024, according to the central bank schedule.

( Read full story)

NSE T+0 settlement: 25 stock-listed firms to have new timeline from tomorrow

NSE T+0 settlement: After Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE) has released the first list of 25 stocks that will be eligible for the shortened settlement cycle from tomorrow, March 28. The 25 scrips that will be available for the T+0 cycle are -SBI, Vedanta, MRF, etc. (Read full story)

EC notice to Supriya Shrinate

Taking cognisance of the derogatory remarks made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actress turned BJP politician Kangana Ranaut, the Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to the Congress leader. Kangana Ranaut is set to make her political debut in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. (Read full story)

SRH vs MI IPL 2024

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad began at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday at 7 pm. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Catch SRH vs MI IPL 2024 LIVE Updates

