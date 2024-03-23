Top 5 news of 23 March: From Moscow attack that killed 133 to PM Modi's Bhutan visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his two day visit to Bhutan. Meanwhile, Russian PResident Vladimir Putin addressed the nation after the ghastly Moscow concert terror attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to provide ₹10,000 crore to Bhutan, during his two-day visit to the Himalayan nation, which concluded on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams today. In another corner of the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his nation after it suffered one of its worst terror attacks in history on Friday, March 22. As Saturday comes to an end, take a look at the top news of the day at 7 pm on March 23.