Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to provide ₹10,000 crore to Bhutan, during his two-day visit to the Himalayan nation, which concluded on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams today. In another corner of the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his nation after it suffered one of its worst terror attacks in history on Friday, March 22. As Saturday comes to an end, take a look at the top news of the day at 7 pm on March 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi's Bhutan visit comes to an end Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded a fruitful two-day state visit to Bhutan during which he assured Thimphu of New Delhi's firm support in its quest for development and agreed to provide ₹10,000 crore to the Himalayan nation over the next five years.

On Saturday morning, Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay inaugurated a modern hospital for women and children built with Indian assistance in Thimphu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses nation Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the terrorists involved in the attack on Moscow concert hall or Crocus City Hall “were trying to flee to Ukraine." He announced a day of national mourning Sunday after concert hall attack.

"The terrorists planned to cross the border and had contracts on the Ukrainian side," TASS news agency reported earlier, adding that the attack was "thoroughly planned". However, Russia has not made public any evidence of a Ukrainian connection.

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday the number of people killed in the attack on a Moscow concert hall rose to 133. Meanwhile, 11 people — including all four assailants — were arrested over Friday's deadly attack on a concert hall. (Read full story) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves to HC against ED arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi government's Excise Policy. The chief minister also challenged city court’s March 22 order remanding him to the ED's custody till March 28.

According to Bar and Bench, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) legal team confirmed that it is "trying to get an urgent hearing in the matter either today or tomorrow". Meanwhile, sources told news agency PTI, “Arvind Kejriwal has sought early hearing of plea against his arrest, preferably by Sunday." (Read full story)

Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in IPL match in Chandigarh. Punjab Kings successfully met the target of 175 runs set by Delhi Capitals with 4 wickets to spare. Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone were the key players for DC while Kuldeep Yadav shone with his bowling in this match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab Kings began their chase in earnest and raced to 34 in three overs when Shikhar Dhawan (22 off 16 balls) charged down the wicket only to miss and see his middle stump getting disturbed by Ishant Sharma.

Catch all IPL live updates here Bihar Board class 12 result announcement The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams today, March 23, at 1:30.

As per official confirmation from the BSEB, the Inter results 2024 were announced on Saturday. These results are available on the official website as the Bihar Board President Anand Kishore announced results via press conference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Read full story)(More to come)

