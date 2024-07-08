Top 6 news on 8 July: Stock Market ends flat, SC seeks NTA disclosure on NEET-UG leak, PM Modi lands in Moscow & more

Top news today: On 8 July, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—closed flat. If the sanctity of NEET-UG 2024 exam has been “lost” and if the leak of its question paper has taken place, then a re-test has to be ordered, the Supreme Court said. PM Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow for a two-day official visit to Russia.

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat; Reliance share price hits a fresh record high Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—closed flat on Monday, July 8, as gains in shares of heavyweights such as ITC, Reliance Industries and Infosys were offset by losses in those of HDFC Bank, Titan, TCS and Mahindra and Mahindra amid mixed global cues.

NEET-UG 2024 leak case: SC seeks NTA disclosure, says retest has to be ordered if… | 5 things court said If the sanctity of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam has been "lost" and if the leak of its question paper has taken place, then a re-test has to be ordered, the Supreme Court said on Monday while hearing a case over alleged irregularities in the exam.

PM Modi lands in Moscow, to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin today Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a two-day official visit to Russia. He will hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin in Moscow. It is PM Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years. His last visit was in 2019, when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

Nifty Pharma up 48% in the last 1 year; Zydus, Lupin, Glenmark surge over 95% each; what is driving the pharma pack? The Nifty Pharma index hit a fresh 52-week high of 20,575.35 in intraday trade on Monday, July 8. The index, however, failed to hold altitude amid weak market sentiment and ended with a loss of 0.63 per cent, Snapping its six-day winning streak due to profit booking at record levels.

Mumbai hit-and-run: Shiv Sena leader asked driver to 'switch seats' with son| 10 updates The Mumbai police have launched a massive manhunt for Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader has been sent to judicial custody. The Sewree court has remanded the BMW driver, Rajendra Singh Bidawat, to one-day police custody.