Top news today: On 1 July, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - ended with healthy gains. Brainbees Solutions Limited, the operator of FirstCry, has received Sebi's approval for its proposed IPO. Delhi Saket Court grants 5 month simple imprisonment to activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case filed by the Delhi L-G. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FirstCry IPO: Brainbees Solutions receives Sebi approval for its public issue Brainbees Solutions Limited, the operator of FirstCry, has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). According to Sebi disclosure, the market regulator received FirstCry's final observation letter on 25 June, which means the companies have clearance to list on the bourses. Read more

Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher; mid, smallcaps outperform; investors earn about ₹ 4 lakh crore in a day Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - ended with healthy gains on Monday, July 1, on gains led by select financial and IT heavyweights amid largely positive global cues. Major European markets traded in the green when the Sensex closed. France's CAC 40 jumped nearly 3 per cent briefly during the session as political uncertainty eased to a fair extent after the far-right party led in the first-round legislative elections. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi hits back at LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha: ‘Calling Hindus violent is…’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, after the latter took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha on Monday, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in “violence and hate" round the clock. PM Modi reacted to Rahul Gandhi's attack and said, “Calling the entire Hindu community violent is very serious." Read more

Activist Medha Patkar gets 5 month jail for defaming Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, asked to pay him ₹ 10 lakh Delhi Saket Court grants 5 month simple imprisonment to activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case filed by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for defaming him by issuing a press release against him with the intention to lower his credit in the eyes of the public. The court also directed her to pay Rs10 lakhs as compensation to LG for the harm to his reputation. Read more

RBI's ₹ 2,000 note withdrawal reaches 97.87%; banknotes worth ₹ 7,581 crore remain in circulation The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, July 1, said the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination banknotes reached 97.87 per cent as of June 28. On May 19, 2023, the central bank announced the withdrawal of the ₹2,000 currency note denomination. According to a central bank release, the total amount floating in the said denomination in the country at that time was ₹3.56 lakh crore. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Australia doubles student visa fees, mandates offshore applications; likely to impact Indians The Australian government has doubled the visa application fees for international students from AUD 710 ($473) to AUD 1,600 ($1,068), which is approximately 89,130.29 Indian Rupees, effective July 1, Australia's Home Affairs ministry said in a statement on its website. The move aims to tackle the high migration levels that have strained the country's housing market. Read more

