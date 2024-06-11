Top 6 news on June 11: Ola Electric gets nod to launch IPO, Odisha gets new CM, Rahul Gandhi’s in Raebareli & more

Top news of the day: On 11 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the new chief minister of Odisha. Ola Electric has received approval from Sebi to raise funds via IPO. Rahul Gandhi gave his first speech in Raebareli after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi made new Chief Minister of Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the new chief minister of Odisha. Mohan Charan Majhi was also elected as the Leader of BJP Legislative Party in Odisha. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were announced as Deputy Chief Ministers of Odisha. Read more

Power outage in several parts of Delhi after fire in UP’s Mandola substation; Atishi says ‘extremely worrying’ A power outage was reported in several parts of Delhi on Tuesday after a fire at a sub-station in Uttar Pradesh's Mandola. Delhi's minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi called it "extremely worrying" and sought time from the Union Power Minister and the chairman of Power Grid Corporation of India. The Mandola power station, where the fire broke out on Tuesday, is a major electricity provider for central, south and east Delhi and covers around 1200 MW of power for the national capital. Read more

If Priyanka Gandhi had contested from Varanasi, PM Modi would have lost...: Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in his first speech in Raebareli after winning the Lok Sabha elections, said, “The public has sent a message to the Prime Minister of the country that if he touches the Constitution, then see what people will do to him." Read more

‘True Sevak isn't...’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in his first post-result remarks Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that a true 'sevak' does not have arrogance and serves the people by maintaining ‘dignity’. Referring to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the RSS chief said “decorum was not maintained” during the campaigns. Read more

Ola Electric gets SEBI nod to launch ₹ 5,500 crore IPO: Report Electric vehicle maker Ola Electric has received approval from the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds via initial public offerings (IPO), according to a report by Moneycontrol. Read more

Rishi Sunak admits ‘people are frustrated with Conservative party’ ahead of UK Elections: ‘Not blind to the fact that…’ British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to contest the elections on July 4, hoping to bring the Conservative Party back to power and thereby secure a second term as PM. However, the Conservative party seems to be losing popular consensus regarding the snap elections ordered by PM Rishi Sunak himself. Read more