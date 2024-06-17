Top 6 news on June 17: 15 killed in Kanchanjunga train accident; BJP appoints in-charge for assembly polls, more

Top news of the day: On 13 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. The BJP has appointed several top politicians — including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers — as election in-charges for Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. A goods train collided with Kanchanjunga Express in Darjeeling district, killing 15 people and injuring at least 60.

BJP prepares for assembly polls, appoints in-charge for Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and J&K

The BJP has appointed several top politicians — including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers — as election in-charges for Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement came mere weeks after Lok Sabha elections saw the saffron party return to power with a muted majority. Read more

Equites, fixed income, and Gold: Axis recommends diverse multi-asset portfolios for optimal risk management Now that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over, the investors will now move their focus to the upcoming Budget 2024 in July, the June quarter earnings season, and other macro indicators like inflation trends, monetary policy decisions, etc. Read more

Signal overshot, missing Kavach system: 2 factors that likely caused goods train to collide with Kanchanjunga Express On Monday morning, a tragic train collision occurred on the busy route between West Bengal's capital city, Kolkata's Sealdah station, and New Jalpaiguri station in Siliguri, which connects South Bengal to North Bengal. A goods train collided with the popular-with-tourists, Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in Darjeeling district, killing 15 people and injuring at least 60. Read more

EXPLAINED! Why is Delta Corp share price skyrocketing before Budget 2024? After ushering in June 2024, Delta Corp's share price has been on an uptrend. After bottoiming out at around ₹110 per share mark, Delta Corp share price ended at ₹136 apiece on Friday last week, delivering around a 24 percent rise in a fortnight. According to stock market experts, Delta Corp share price is rising on GST slash buzz. They said that the Indian stock market expects a GST cut that will enable companies like Delta Corp to enhance their profitability. Read more

Monsoon tracker: Maharashtra, Karnataka to receive 'very heavy' rains, says IMD; monsoon to arrive in THESE states An India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist on Monday said the North-West states of India are likely to receive monsoon by 27-30 June. The northwestern states, according to the IMD, typically include Haryana, Punjab, Delhi Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal. Read more