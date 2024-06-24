Top 6 news on June 24: Nifty 50 ekes out gains; Adani Ports replaces Wipro in BSE Sensex. IREDA share price surges 4% after raising ₹ 1,500 cr via issuance of bonds. Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi amid NEET UG 2024 paper leak row

Top news of the day: On 24 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Thanks to gains in shares of select heavyweights and largely positive global cues, Indian stock market benchmarks managed to end with modest gains. Shares of IREDA rose over 4 percent. Mamata Banerjee has written to PM Narendra Modi asking him to ‘abolish’ the NEET examination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today: Nifty 50 ekes out gains; Adani Ports replaces Wipro in BSE Sensex Thanks to gains in shares of select heavyweights, including Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and ITC, and largely positive global cues, Indian stock market benchmarks - Nifty 50 and Sensex - managed to end with modest gains on Monday, June 24. Read more

India’s CAD reduces to 0.7% of GDP, records surplus of 0.6% in Q4: RBI India's current account recorded a surplus in the final quarter of the previous fiscal year, driven by higher services income. Additionally, the overall current account deficit for FY24 decreased due to a reduced merchandise trade deficit, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IREDA share price surges 4% after raising ₹ 1,500 cr via issuance of bonds Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) rose over 4 percent on June 24, following the company's announcement of raising ₹1,500 crore through a bond issuance. The state-run company's bond issuance included a base issue of ₹500 crore and a green shoe option of ₹1,000 crore. Read more

Arvind Kejriwal bail: Delhi HC to decide tomorrow on ED’s plea challenging bail granted to CM Delhi High Court is set to pass an order tomorrow, June 25, on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise scam. The order is scheduled to be pronounced at 2:30 p.m. Read more

'Abolish NEET exam': Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi amid paper leak row, says ‘this will help…’ West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo (TMC) Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to ‘abolish’ the NEET examination. A row erupted after several students secured perfect scores and a paper leaked on the immensely competitive nation examination. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Princess Anne, sister of King Charles III, sustains minor injuries and concussion in an ’incident’: Buckingham Palace Princess Anne, the 73-year-old sister of King Charles III, has sustained minor injuries and a concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said on Monday. The Princess Royal sustained the injuries on Sunday evening and, according to the statement, remains in Bristol’s Southmead Hospital as a “precautionary measure". Read more

