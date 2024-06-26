Top 6 news on June 26: Reliance Industries stock reclaims ₹ 3,000 level after 15 sessions. AM Naik steps down as Chairman of LTIMindtree. BJP's Om Birla elected as LS Speaker for second time in a row.

Top news of the day: On 26 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. A M Naik has announced his decision to step down as Chairman of LTIMindtree following the company’s 28th AGM. Shares of Reliance Industries reclaimed the ₹3,000 mark. Om Birla, the NDA nominee, has been elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AM Naik steps down as Chairman of LTIMindtree; SN Subrahmanyan to succeed A M Naik has announced his decision to step down as Chairman of LTIMindtree following the company’s 28th AGM on June 26, 2024. The Board of Directors has appointed S. N. Subrahmanyan, the current Vice-Chairman, as the new Chairman effective June 27, 2024. Read more

Reliance Industries stock reclaims ₹ 3,000 level after 15 sessions, hits new record high Shares of Reliance Industries, India's largest company by market capitalisation, reclaimed the ₹3,000 mark in today's trading session after a 15-session gap, setting a new record high of ₹3,037.95 per share by gaining 4.50%. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi court remands Arvind Kejriwal to 3-day CBI custody Delhi court remands Arvind Kejriwal to 3-day CBI custody. Vacation judge Amitabh Rawat says that Kejriwal would be produced before the court on June 29 before 7:00 PM. Read more

Lok Sabha Speaker Election: BJP's Om Birla elected as LS Speaker for second time in a row It's official now! Om Birla, the NDA nominee, has been elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker today, June 26, through a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and adopted via voice votes. Read more

Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO fully booked on second bidding day: Apply or not? GMP, review, subscription status Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO subscription status: The non-institutional investor portion of the Allied Blenders IPO has been fully subscribed on the second day of bidding, with retail investors following suit. Allied Blenders IPO subscription status is 1.52 times, as per BSE data. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quant mutual fund net outflow at ₹ 1,398 crore after SEBI front running probe: Report Quant mutual fund's net equity outflow stands at ₹1,398 crore after SEBI's investigation. Read more

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!