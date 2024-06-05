Top 6 news on June 5: Modi to form NDA govt; Byju's bankruptcy woes, Kejriwal's interim bail plea rejected, and more
Top news of the day: On 1 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. NDA leaders, including JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, unanimously elected Narendra Modi as their leader in the proposal passed by the leaders of the NDA in Delhi. Rouse Avenue Court dismisses the interim bail plea moved by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeking 7 days bail cited medical reasons.