Top news of the day: On 1 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. NDA leaders, including JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, unanimously elected Narendra Modi as their leader in the proposal passed by the leaders of the NDA in Delhi. Rouse Avenue Court dismisses the interim bail plea moved by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeking 7 days bail cited medical reasons.

Modi gets written support from Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu; to form NDA govt third time The NDA leaders, including JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, unanimously elected Narendra Modi as their leader in the proposal passed by the leaders of the NDA in Delhi. Sources close to the development, told ANI, after the meeting with NDA MPs on 7th June, the NDA allies will meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Byju's term-loan lenders kick off bankruptcy proceedings against its US assets A majority of edtech company Byju's lenders have filed petitions in the US to initiate involuntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings against three US-based guarantors of their $1.2-billion term loan.

It takes market about one week after poll results to revert to pre-election levels, says JPMorgan Post the results, the Indian markets witnessed an almost 6 percent decline on June 4. However, it recovered over 3 percent in today's deals. Going ahead, global brokerage house JP Morgan expects continued choppiness in the Indian markets over the next few days. Largecaps and defensives like staples could be in focus, it predicted.

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea, extends judicial custody Rouse Avenue Court dismisses the interim bail plea moved by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeking 7 days bail cited medical reasons, in Excise Policy money laundering case. Meanwhile, the Court has directed the concerned authorities to conduct of required medical tests.

CLSA reshuffles India portfolio post election results; limits exposure in 'Modi stocks' to only 2 Global brokerage firm CLSA has revised its India portfolio in response to the Lok Sabha election results. The firm, which recently listed 54 stocks as "Modi stocks," has now limited its exposure to this category to only ONGC and Reliance Industries, as these have re-rated by less than 15% in the last six months.

Very heavy rain predicted in Karnataka; dust storm in Delhi | See IMD full forecast Delhi is likely to experience a dust storm today, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. For the Karnataka and the Konkan coasts, the IMD predicted "very heavy" rainfall from Friday onwards. Rain and thunderstorm are also likely over Northwestern states till Thursday.

