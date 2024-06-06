Top news of the day: On 6 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Wipro has been awarded a $500-million deal by a leading US communication service provider over a period of five years. Rahul Gandhi slammed Narendra Modi and Amit Shah noting that their unsolicited advised led a ₹30 lakh crore loss due to the market crash. Kangana Ranaut has been reportedly slapped by a CISF personnel at the Chandigarh Airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wipro bags $550 million-deal from US communication service provider; stock settles 2% higher IT services major Wipro Ltd on June 6 said it has been awarded a $500-million deal by a leading US communication service provider over a period of five years. "Wipro shall provide managed services for some products and industry specific solutions," Wipro said in a stock exchange filing. Read more

Rahul Gandhi blames Modi, Amit Shah for losses incurred by investors in share market; demands probe Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Narendra Modi and Amit Shah noting that their unsolicited advised led a ₹30 lakh crore loss due to the market crash. Rahul Gandhi said, "For the first time we noted that during the elections, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the Finance Minister commented on the stock market." Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF jawan at Chandigarh airport Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, the recently elected Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, has been reportedly slapped by a CISF personnel at the Chandigarh Airport on Thursday. The constable has been suspended and an FIR has been lodged against her, news agency PTI reported citing officials. Read more

Corporate affairs ministry fines Growpital ₹ 1.48 crore for marketing unlisted securities on social media The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has fined agri-investment platform Growpital ₹1.48 crore for violating Companies Act, 2013 by marketing unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on social media. The ministry order was issued on 3 June, months after Sebi barred the company from the securities market pending an investigation into allegations that it made money through unauthorised investment schemes. Read more

Veg thali cost up in May as vegetable prices soar: Crisil The cost of home-cooked vegetarian meals rose in May, while that of non-vegetarian meals fell. The cost of a vegetarian plate, or thali, went up to ₹27.8, an increase of 1% on-month and 9% on- year. By contrast, the cost of a non-vegetarian thali shrank by 1% month-on-month and 7% year-on-year to ₹55.9 a plate, rating agency Crisil said in its latest monthly report on Thursday. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu coming to India? Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has reportedly been invited to the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi, who is likely to be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India later this week. Several reports, including Wion and News 18, reported that Muizzu has been invited to attend caretaker PM Modi's oath ceremony likely to held on June 9. Read more

