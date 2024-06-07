Top news of the day: On 7 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Extending gains into the third consecutive session, Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended at their fresh closing highs on Friday. RB said it has come across instances of micro lenders and non-bank financiers charging high, 'usurious' interest rates on small-value loans. Narendra Modi staked a claim to form the government for a third consecutive term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex, Nifty 50 settle at fresh closing highs; 5 key factors that drove the market today Extending gains into the third consecutive session, Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended at their fresh closing highs on Friday, June 7, after the Reserve Bank of India maintained a status quo on the repo rates and policy stance while revising the GDP estimates for FY25 upwards.

RBI cautions micro lenders, NBFCs against high, 'usurious' interest rates The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has come across instances of micro lenders and non-bank financiers charging high, 'usurious' interest rates on small-value loans, reminding them to judiciously use their pricing power. The regulator reiterated that customer protection is one of its top priorities.

Narendra Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu, stakes claim to form govt for third time Narendra Modi staked a claim to form the government for a third consecutive term. The caretaker Prime Minister met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan following a meeting of all NDA MPs at the Parliament.

Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh bats for Muslim reservation: 'Social justice, not appeasement…' TDP leader Nara Lokesh spoke out in favour of reservations for Muslims on Thursday, insisting that it was 'social justice' rather than appeasement. The remarks come days after the party won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and became a 'kingmaker' for the BJP in the Lok Sabha. Lokesh — the son of party chief Chandrababu Naidu — also said that the TDP would continue reservations provided to Muslims in the state.

Bajaj Finance rallies 5% after NBFC floats subsidiary's IPO plans to raise ₹ 3,000 crore; Should you buy? Bajaj Finance rallied over five per cent on Friday, June 7, after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) approved the initial public offering (IPO) of its wholly-owned subsidiary Bajaj Housing Finance. The NBFC will offload shares of its housing finance arm, for ₹3,000 crore in the upcoming public issue.

Indian student drowns in Russia mere moments after ending video call with parents Four Indian medical students, two of them siblings, drowned in Russia recently when one of them was on a video call with his parents. The incident reportedly took place in Veliky Novgorod as the pupils of Wise Novgorod State University took a walk along the Volkhov river. Local media reports indicate that they drowned while trying to rescue another student from the water.

