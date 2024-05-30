Top 6 news on May 30: Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for 5th session in a row. 22 killed, 40 injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Kurukshetra falls into gorge. Jio Financial Services unveils JioFinance app in beta version.

Top news of the day: On 24 May, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. As many as 22 people died, and 40 were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu. Jio Financial Services Ltd has introduced its "JioFinance" app in beta mode. T20 World Cup 2024 fans globally are curious about which team has the best batters, bowlers, and fielders

Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for 5th session in a row; investors lose nearly ₹ 10 lakh crore in 5 sessions The Indian stock market experienced a widespread selloff on Thursday, May 30, on the expiry day of May futures and options (F&O) contracts. Market participants remained jittery ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024 results, which are set to be announced next week on June 4. Read more

Jammu and Kashmir news: 22 killed, 40 injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Kurukshetra falls into gorge As many as 22 people died and 40 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday. Rescue operations are still underway, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have informed. Read more

India poised for stronger growth over next decade amid AI, climate risks: RBI India’s economic outlook remains buoyant owing to the government's increased spending on infrastructure without deviating from its fiscal consolidation goals, among other key factors, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report for 2023-24. Read more

Jio Financial Services unveils JioFinance app in beta version; check details Jio Financial Services Ltd has introduced its "JioFinance" app in beta mode, aiming to transform daily financial management and digital banking through a user-friendly interface. Read more

T20 World Cup 2024: Top 10 squads, India vs Pakistan match details and more With just a couple of days left for the adrenaline-filled ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to kickstart in the USA and West Indies, fans globally are curious about which team has the best batters, bowlers, and fielders. Read more

Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Suspended JD(S) MP to land in India tomorrow. Here's what will follow Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: JD(S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna from Karnataka's Hassan, is scheduled to land in India on May 31. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara informed on Thursday that the suspended MP would be arrested on arrival by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday. Read more

'Film shoot, marketing': Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's meditation in Kanyakumari ahead of Lok Sabha election Phase 7 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his meditation session in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, suggesting it was more akin to "film shooting and marketing." Tejashwi Yadav added that true meditation occurs without publicising it. Read more

