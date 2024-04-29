Top 7 news of April 29: Ola Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi resigns, Prajwal Revanna suspended from JD(S) & more
Top 7 news of April 29: Ola Cabs to lay off 10% employees. HD Kumaraswamy says JD(S) will suspend Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna
Top news of the day: On 29 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Ola Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi has reportedly resigned from his position just after four months of joining. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said the party has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna.