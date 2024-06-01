Top 7 news on 1 June: Kharge predicts 295+ seats for INDIA bloc, no relief for Kejriwal, Kerala on alert & more
Top news of the day: On 1 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Kharge said INDIA bloc will win 295+ seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Delhi Court reserved the order on the interim bail plea moved by Arvind Kejriwal on medical grounds. IMD has issued a red alert in the Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts of Kerala.