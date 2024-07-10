Top 7 news on 10 July: Stock market falls, 18 killed in Unnao accident, PM Modi’s visit to Austria & more

Top news today: On 10 July, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Indian stock market indices ended around half a percent each on Wednesday dragged by profit booking at higher levels. Eighteen people were killed, and more than 19 suffered injuries when a double-decker sleeper bus rammed into a milk container. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called his visit to Austria a very special.

Stock market today: Sensex drops 426 points, Nifty 50 ends below 24,400; 6 key reasons why market fell Indian stock market indices ended around half a percent each on Wednesday dragged by profit booking at higher levels. The Sensex plunged 426.87 points, or 0.53, to close at 79,924.77, while the Nifty 50 ended 108.75 points, or 0.45%, lower at 24,324.45. During the session, Sensex hit a record high of 80,481.36, while Nifty 50 reached the peak of 24,461.05. However, as selling intensified, Sensex crashed 1,045 points from the day's high to hit an intraday low level of 79,435.76. Nifty 50 also recorded a life-time high of 24,461.05 in the early trade, but plunged 319 points from there and touched an intraday low of 24,141.80.

'Kingpin, key conspirator': Arvind Kejriwal is accused number 37 in ED's Delhi excise policy case chargesheet The ED, in its supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, has listed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the accused number 37 and the Aam Aadmi Party as the accused number 38. According to India TV, the chargesheet also mentioned Kejriwal as the kingpin and the key conspirator in money laundering cases related to the excise case.

Scripting new chapter: PM Modi calls visit to Austria very special; discusses Ukraine with Chancellor Karl Nehammer Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called his visit to Austria a very special and said that both the countries will work to combine their strengths in various areas including innovation, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and quantum technology. Modi held talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to discuss ways to tap the full potential of the bilateral partnership.

Stake sale: Glenmark Pharma to offload 7.84% stake in Glenmark Life Science through OFS Glenmark Pharma board has approved the sale of a 7.84 per cent stake, which is equivalent to 96,09,571 equity shares, in Glenmark Life Sciences, the company said in an exchange filing on June 10. The stake will be sold through the stock exchanges using an offer for sale (OFS).

Zaheer Khan is BCCI's likely choice for India's bowling coach, Gautam Gambhir's request for Vinay Kumar turned down India's T20I World Cup win brought with it a number of retirements including that of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and the end of tenure of head coach Rahul Dravid. As Gautam Gambhir is all set to take the reins as the head coach, he is also entitled to his own support staff. News agency ANI citing sources has said former seamers Zaheer Khan and Lakshmipathy Balaji are being considered for the position of national team's bowling coach.

Budget 2024: Central govt employees may get 50% of last-drawn salary as pension under NPS, says report As the Finance Ministry is gearing up to present the full fiscal year budget for 2024-25, the NDA government isconsidering offering 50 per cent of the last salary drawn as pension under the National Pension System (NPS) to central government employees, according to a report by the Times of India.