Top 7 news on 10 July: Stock market falls, 18 killed in Unnao accident, PM Modi’s visit to Austria & more

Top news today: On 10 July, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.
Indian stock market indices ended around half a percent each on Wednesday dragged by profit booking at higher levels. The Sensex plunged 426.87 points, or 0.53, to close at 79,924.77, while the Nifty 50 ended 108.75 points, or 0.45%, lower at 24,324.45. During the session, Sensex hit a record high of 80,481.36, while Nifty 50 reached the peak of 24,461.05. However, as selling intensified, Sensex crashed 1,045 points from the day's high to hit an intraday low level of 79,435.76. Nifty 50 also recorded a life-time high of 24,461.05 in the early trade, but plunged 319 points from there and touched an intraday low of 24,141.80. Read more
The ED, in its supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, has listed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the accused number 37 and the Aam Aadmi Party as the accused number 38. According to India TV, the chargesheet also mentioned Kejriwal as the kingpin and the key conspirator in money laundering cases related to the excise case. Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called his visit to Austria a very special and said that both the countries will work to combine their strengths in various areas including innovation, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and quantum technology. Modi held talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to discuss ways to tap the full potential of the bilateral partnership. Read more
Glenmark Pharma board has approved the sale of a 7.84 per cent stake, which is equivalent to 96,09,571 equity shares, in Glenmark Life Sciences, the company said in an exchange filing on June 10. The stake will be sold through the stock exchanges using an offer for sale (OFS). Read more
India's T20I World Cup win brought with it a number of retirements including that of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and the end of tenure of head coach Rahul Dravid. As Gautam Gambhir is all set to take the reins as the head coach, he is also entitled to his own support staff. News agency ANI citing sources has said former seamers Zaheer Khan and Lakshmipathy Balaji are being considered for the position of national team's bowling coach. Read more
As the Finance Ministry is gearing up to present the full fiscal year budget for 2024-25, the NDA government isconsidering offering 50 per cent of the last salary drawn as pension under the National Pension System (NPS) to central government employees, according to a report by the Times of India. Read more
Eighteen people were killed, and more than 19 suffered injuries when a double-decker sleeper bus rammed into a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Wednesday morning. UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak told newswire ANI that all the hospitals near Unnao have been put on ‘alert’. He said that 18 people had lost their lives while 19 were injured and had been sent to Unnao district hospital. Read more