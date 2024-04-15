Top 7 news on April 15: Market crash, Jaishankar dials Iran, Israeli counterparts & more
Top 7 news on April 15: Sensex, Nifty fall over 1% each for 2nd day in a row; investors lose over ₹7 lakh crore in 2 days. Jaishankar dials Iran, Israeli counterparts amid escalating tensions, says ‘they need to calm down’
Top news of the day: On 15 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed over a per cent lower for the second consecutive session on Monday. Jaishankar has urged Iran and Israel to ‘calm down’ amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.