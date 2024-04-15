Top 7 news on April 15: Sensex, Nifty fall over 1% each for 2nd day in a row; investors lose over ₹ 7 lakh crore in 2 days. Jaishankar dials Iran, Israeli counterparts amid escalating tensions, says ‘they need to calm down’

Top news of the day: On 15 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed over a per cent lower for the second consecutive session on Monday. Jaishankar has urged Iran and Israel to ‘calm down’ amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty fall over 1% each for 2nd day in a row; investors lose over ₹ 7 lakh crore in 2 days Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed over a per cent lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, April 15. Investors sold off equities across sectors amid rising tensions in West Asia after Iran fired more than 300 missiles and drones on Israel on Saturday, retaliating against a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy in Syria earlier. Read more

'They need to calm down': Jaishankar dials Iran, Israeli counterparts amid escalating tensions External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urged Iran and Israel to ‘calm down’ amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Tehran launched more than 300 missiles at the other country over the weekend in response to a suspected Israeli strike that killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guards. Indian authorities continue to monitor the situation and remain in touch with citizens currently in the region. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi defends electoral bond scheme ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, says ‘people will regret…’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that everyone will regret the decision of the Supreme Court to scrap the electoral bond scheme, as the policy was providing crucial information about the trail of the money, and all the stakeholders involved in the political funding. Modi's remarks came two months after the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond scheme, declaring it “unconstitutional." Read more

Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel if Iran-Israel tensions escalate, say experts With the tensions in the Middle East escalating, experts believe that crude oil prices can hit $100 per barrel in the near future if tensions increase. However, in early deals today (April 15), oil prices experienced a decline at the start of trading in Asia, as market players reduced risk premiums following Iran's attack in retaliation on Israel over the weekend. Brent futures for June delivery dropped by 24 cents to $90.21 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for May delivery fell by 38 cents to $85.28. Read more

Wholesale inflation rises to a three-month high in March India's wholesale price inflation rose to a three-month high of 0.53% in March due to an increase in the prices of food, electricity, crude petroleum, natural gas, machinery and equipment, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla eyes Delhi and Mumbai for its first India showroom locations, suggests report Electric car manufacturer Tesla is eyeing potential showroom spots in New Delhi and Mumbai as it gears up to start selling its vehicles in India later this year, reported Reuters. Tesla, which saw a drop in its global vehicle deliveries in the first quarter for the first time in nearly four years, is ramping up efforts to enter new markets. The company aims to kickstart its presence with showrooms spanning 3,000 to 5,000 square feet (280-465 square meters) and service centers in both cities, one of the sources revealed. Read more

'Broadcasters have paid...': BCCI notifies IPL stars, others not to post pictures from stadiums The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked all commentators, players, IPL owners, and social media and content teams affiliated with IPL squads to refrain from sharing any pictures or videos from the stadium on match days on social media. Read more

