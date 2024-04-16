Top 7 news on April 16: Stock market falls for 3rd day, CM Shinde meets Salman, Kejriwal is AAP's star campaigner & more
Top 7 news on April 16: Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd consecutive session; IT stocks among top drags. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Salman Khan after firing incident, says ‘will take strict action'
Top news of the day: On 16 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with losses for the third consecutive session. Aam Aadmi Party released a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat. The list includes names of jailed leaders Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain.