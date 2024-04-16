Top news of the day: On 16 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with losses for the third consecutive session. Aam Aadmi Party released a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat. The list includes names of jailed leaders Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain.

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd consecutive session; IT stocks among top drags; mid, smallcaps outperform

Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with losses for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, April 16, with select IT heavyweight stocks including Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Tech and TCS among the top losers, amid weak global cues. Read more

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Salman Khan after firing incident, says ‘will take strict action...'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday met Salman Khan at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. After meeting the Bollywood actor, Shinde assured of strict action in the firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan's house on Sunday. Read more

Iran-Israel conflict: Air India, Indigo & Vistara reroute international flights; govt says, ‘carry out risk assessment’

As the situation between Iran and Israel continues to remain tense, the civil aviation ministry has asked Indian airlines to carry out their risk assessment on international flight operations. Airline firms including Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, and other companies are operating their international flights on longer routes to avoid Iranian airspace. Read more

Gold prices likely to go up to $3,000 an ounce: Citi Report

The global price of gold could potentially reach $3,000 per ounce as additional funds pour into exchange-traded funds backed by the precious metal, according to analysts at Citi, as quoted by CNBCTV18. Read more

AAP names jailed leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia as star campaigners for Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat. The list includes names of jailed leaders Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha, Isudan Gadhvi. Read more

General Elections 2024: Infra, manufacturing and other sectors in focus after BJP releases its manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for General Elections 2024 has a strong positive read-through for Indian equities, said brokerage house Emkay in a recent report. Read more

RBI repo rate likely to be on hold, cuts expected in early 2024: Morgan Stanley

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the current repo rate as inflation appears to be manageable. The report suggests that any possible reduction in the key interest rate is not anticipated until the first part of 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a report. Read more

