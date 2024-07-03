Top 7 news on July 3: Sensex tops 80,000 mark for the first time. Rohit Sharma sends out open invite to Team India fans for victory parade at Marine Drive. Emcure Pharma IPO issue fully subscribed on day 1.

Top news today: On 3 July, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Continuing their unstoppable rally, Indian benchmark indices achieved new historic milestones in early morning trade today. Rohit Sharma posted a special message for Indian fans, inviting them to the victory parade at Mumbai's Marine Drive. Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, was fully subscribed by the later half of the first day of bidding.

Sensex tops 80,000 mark for the first time, Nifty 50 edges toward 24,300 Continuing their unstoppable rally, Indian benchmark indices achieved new historic milestones in early morning trade today. The S&P BSE Sensex surpassed the 80,000 mark for the first time to reach 80,039 level, while the Nifty 50 reached a fresh all-time high of 24,292, approaching the 24,300 level. The rally was largely supported by heavyweights, with HDFC Bank leading the charge. Read more

T20 World Cup win: Rohit Sharma sends out open invite to Team India fans for victory parade at Marine Drive on July 4 Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday posted a special message for Indian fans, inviting them to the victory parade at Mumbai's Marine Drive and at the Wankhede Stadium on July 4 from 5:00 pm onwards. Indian captain shared details of the roadshow in Mumbai and said the Indian team "wants to enjoy this special moment with all of you". Read more

Unacademy to record best year of growth, ignore rumours: CEO Gaurav Munjal clarifies after latest layoff round Unacademy founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal has clarified that the edtech major will record its best year of growth and profitability in 2024, and urged people to ‘ignore rumours’. Munjal added that Unacademy has several years of runway and that they are building it for the long run. The clarification comes one day after Unacademy announced its latest round of layoffs where 250 employees were handed over pink slips. Read more

Emcure Pharma IPO: Issue fully subscribed on day 1; check subscription status, GMP and other details Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, was fully subscribed by the later half of the first day of bidding, driven by strong demand from non-institutional investors. The issue has been subscribed 1.22 times in the retail category and 1.92 times in the NII portion, on June 3. However, there have been no bids yet in the QIB category. Read more

Champai Soren feels 'insulted' on being replaced by Hemant Soren as Jharkhand CM, decision likely today Champai Soren is likely to resign as Chief Minister of Jharkhand to make way for Hemant Soren to takeover, months after the latter submitted his resignation before his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Read more

Indian-origin Kamala Harris top choice to replace Joe Biden in Presidential race amid calls for his resignation Vice President Kamala Harris is the top alternative to replace US President Joe Biden if he decides not to continue his reelection campaign, according to seven senior sources at the Biden campaign, the White House and the Democratic National Committee with knowledge of current discussions on the topic. Hemant Soren was elected legislature party leader on Wednesday, July 3, after a consensus between the MLAs and leaders of the alliance of the JMM, Congress and the RJD. Read more

UK election 2024: British parliament likely to have more Indian-origin MPs this term The UK general election on Thursday is expected to deliver the most diverse Parliament in the country’s history, including in the number of parliamentarians of Indian heritage likely to be elected from across the nation. According to an analysis by the British Future think tank, the Labour Party is set to have by far the largest number of ethnic minority MPs if the party wins an overall majority and even more in a landslide scenario. Read more

