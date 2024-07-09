Top 7 news on July 9: Stock market hits all-time high, Modi meets Putin, key accused in Mumbai hit-and-run held & more

Top news today: On 9 July, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Nifty 50 and Sensex hit their fresh record highs on Tuesday, July 9, despite mixed global cues. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly condemned Narendra Modi for “hugging” Vladimir Putin. Mumbai Police arrested the main accused, Mihir Shah, three days after BMW killed 45-year-old woman in hit-and-run.

Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh all-time highs; auto stocks Maruti, M&M steal the show

Indian stock market benchmarks- the Nifty 50 and the Sensex - hit their fresh record highs on Tuesday, July 9, despite mixed global cues, while several automobile stocks, including Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), clocked healthy gains. Read more

Ukraine's Zelenskyy slams PM Modi for ‘hugging’ Russian President Putin: ‘Devastating blow to…’ Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “hugging” Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent meeting. Read more

Food services sector to grow by 8.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2028 India’s food services industry is expected to reach ₹7.76 trillion by 2028 from the current ₹5.69 trillion, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% due to expanding market opportunities and improving economic conditions. The rising income levels have led to a shift in consumer behaviour, with higher consumption driven by millennials and Gen Z buyers being major contributors to this expected growth. This segment includes catering and delivery services but not the hotel industry. Read more

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests father-son duo from Nalanda and Gaya NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made fresh arrests in NEET-UG paper leak probe on Tuesday. The investigative agency arrested NEET-UG candidate, Sunny Kumar, from Nalanda and one Ranjit Kumar from Gaya. Rajnit Kumar is the father of aspirant Sunny Kumar. This takes the total number of arrests by the agency to 11, officials said Tuesday. Read more

Jupiter Wagon shares fall over 4% after board approves QIP launch Jupiter Wagons shares dropped by 4 per cent to ₹694 in Tuesday's trade on BSE, following the firm's announcement that its Fund Raising Committee had approved the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP), setting the floor price at ₹689.47 per equity share. Read more

Patanjali stops sale of these 14 products, including Drishti eye drops; Check details inside Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Ltd on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has stopped the sale of the 14 products whose manufacturing licences were suspended by the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority in April. Read more