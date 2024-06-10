Top 7 news on June 10: Motilal Oswal stock surges, Trudeau congratulates Modi, Apple WWDC 2024, US Fed meeting & more

Top news of the day: On 10 June, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. It is highly unlikely that the US Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee will announce a rate cut on Wednesday. Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services soared 18.7% on BSE. Modi said India looks forward to working with Canada based on “respect for each others concerns". Apple's WWDC 2024 event will kick off today with a keynote address by CEO Tim Cook.

US Fed meeting this week: When will the US central bank cut benchmark interest rates? Experts weigh in It is highly unlikely that the US Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), will announce a rate cut on Wednesday, June 12, after a two-day meeting. Still, in his press conference after the policy announcement, hopes are high that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will reveal the Fed's assessment of inflation and growth trajectory and offer hints on the timeline for rate cuts. Read more

Monsoon Tracker: Orange alert for heavy rain issued in Mumbai, Thane; check details inside As the southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra on Sunday, residents of the maximum city experienced respite from the scorching heatwave. According to the official handle of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Tagore Nagar in Mumbai received the highest rainfall of 158.2 mm in just five hours, from 8 pm to 1 am. Read more

WWDC 2024: Siri 2.0 to iOS 18; top 5 announcements Apple may make today Apple's WWDC 2024 event will kick off today with a keynote address by CEO Tim Cook. While the Cupertino based tech giant announces its latest software updates for iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more at each year's WWDC conference, this year there is renewed excitement owing to the company's likely foray into generative AI. Read more

MCA chief Amol Kale passes away due to cardiac arrest in New York Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale passes away due to cardiac arrest in New York, reported news agency PTI on 10 June. The sad news arrives a day after the high-intensity India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, where India defeated Pakistan by 6 runs. Read more

SEBI suggests tighter regulations for inclusion of derivative trading on individual stocks Markets regulator SEBI, on Monday, proposed stricter criteria for the inclusion of individual stocks in the derivatives segment. The new proposal aims to exclude stocks with consistently low turnover from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment of the exchanges. Read more

Motilal Oswal stock surges over 19% to reach all-time high; what's driving the rally? Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) soared 18.7 per cent on Monday on the BSE, hitting a new all-time high of ₹719.95 as the stock began trading ex-bonus from Monday’s session. Read more